Polish minister forced to resign over postmaster’s firing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A government minister in Poland has been forced to resign after demanding the dismissal of local postmaster whom he accused of being aggressive when she complained to him about high prices. Michal Cieslak, the minister in charge of developing local governments, said on Twitter late Wednesday that he was resigning in the interest of Poland’s right-wing governing coalition. The leader of the country’s main ruling party had said Cieslak would be fired if he did not resign. Cieslak demanded earlier this month that Polish Post authorities fire the head of a post office in Pacanow. He claimed she used inappropriate language when Cieslak was at the post office to collect some mail.