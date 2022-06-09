Skip to Content
Police: Shooting investigation in west Hollister

Hollister, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police say they are investigating a shooting on the west side of Hollister that occurred Thursday night.

They are looking for two suspected shooters. Police say they are described as Hispanic adult males who were driving a newer white Audi four-door Sedan.

Police say nobody was injured and there are no further details at this time.

Contact Hollister Police at 831-636-4331 if you have any information.

