Missing teenage hiker found dead in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager who was hiking in an undeveloped area in west Las Vegas has been found dead, police said Thursday.

The teenager’s body was found west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 215 near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, police said. The teenager had been reported missing Wednesday afternoon after not returning home as expected, police said in a statement.

Foul play is not suspected, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The body of the female teenager was taken to the Clark County medical examiner’s office. The office said Thursday that an identity, and a cause and manner of death, weren’t available yet.

Las Vegas police did not respond to further questions from The Associated Press.