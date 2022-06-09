Skip to Content
Marina Fire saves toddler and adult after crash on Highway 1

Marina Fire Department

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Fire said they rescued a toddler and adult after a vehcile crash on Highway 1 on Thursday.

Extended extraction of the driver took place," Marina Fire said. Both patients were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Marina Fire said that the toddler was in a car seat in the backseat.

Marina Fire wants to remind people, "A reminder to always have your seat belt on and have children properly fastened in their booster/car seats."

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

