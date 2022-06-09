Hezbollah leader threatens to hit Israel’s offshore gas rig

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has threatened to strike a gas rig Israel is setting up in the Mediterranean Sea and that Lebanon claims is in a disputed maritime area between the two countries. Israel says the location is part of its U.N.-recognized exclusive economic zone. Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah denounced in a televised address on Thursday evening what he described as Israeli provocations in the maritime area. Earlier this week, Energean Power, a floating production, storage and offloading unit belonging to the energy exploration and production company Energean, arrived in the Karish field that Lebanon says is disputed.