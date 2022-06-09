EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hartnell professor detained for allegedly trying to meet with a minor, police confirm arrest

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UPDATE JUNE 9, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.-- Santa Cruz Police have released new details in the arrest of a Hartnell College professor for allegedly trying to meet a minor with the intent to have sex.

Valentin Rodriguez, 62, exchanged multiple inappropriate messages and photographs and eventually solicited what he thought was a teenage girl to meet him to have sex, said police. Police arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and met with YouTuber "Ghost," who was launching a sting operation to confront Rodriguez.

Police asked Ghost to send a text message to confirm Rodriguez was in communication with his sting operation. When Ghost sent the text, Rodriguez's phone immediately binged, said police.

Police said, "The reporting party produced compelling evidence for probable cause to arrest the suspect Valentin Rodriguez for arranging to meet with a person assumed to be a juvenile with the intent to engage in sex and lewd acts."

Santa Cruz Police searched Rodriguez's home and vehicle to confiscate and perform forensics on his cell phone, computers, and electronic devices.

Valentin Rodrigues was booked and charged into Santa Cruz County Jail on a felony charge of penal code 288.4 (B). Santa Cruz Police said, "It is a crime to arrange a meeting with a minor intending to engage in sexual conduct."

ORIGINAL STORY

An instructor for Hartnell College has been arrested and charged with trying to meet up with a minor on Tuesday, according to Santa Cruz Police.

Valentin Rico Rodriguez, 62, was detained by Santa Cruz Police at Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf after a sting operation by Youtuber CC Unit.

A man who identifies himself only as "Ghost" says he runs "CC Unit." He told KION that he previously tried to contact Rodriguez last year but was unsuccessful. A whole year passed before Rodriguez texted Ghost's fake account, and that is when they arranged a meeting, according to Ghost.

Rodriguez believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl and said he would wear a blue shirt and black pants, said Ghost.

Rodriguez is no longer listed on the booking logs, so he could have possibly bailed out.

Rodriguez is charged with a violation of 288.4 (B), which states

2884 PC states that: “(a) (1) Every person who, motivated by an unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in children, arranges a meeting with a minor or a person he or she believes to be a minor for the purpose of exposing his or her genitals or pubic or rectal area, having the child expose his or her genitals or pubic or rectal area, or engaging in lewd or lascivious behavior, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars ($5,000), by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment. (b) Every person described in paragraph (1) of subdivision (a) who goes to the arranged meeting place at or about the arranged time, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years. shouselaw.com

"For most defendants, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes is a California misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is up to one (1) year in county jail and a fine of up to five thousand dollars ($5,000). The person will also be required to register as a tier one sex offender, which carries a minimum 10-year registration requirement," according to shouselaw.com.

Hartnell College's website lists Rodriguez as an instructor for the automotive/workforce development department.

Dear Hartnell College Community, Yesterday, the District was notified of an employee's arrest at an off-campus location while off-duty. The incident sparked a major social media response targeting Hartnell College channels. This investigation is being pursued by law enforcement. The District has initiated appropriate actions, but will not comment on this personal matter. Thank you, Hartnell College

KION asked the school if Rodriguez was still employed and to give updates on his involvement at the university over the past few days. They have read our questions and said "Rodriguez is a Hartnell employee. The college will not have any comment beyond this statement:"

"We informed our college community yesterday that a Hartnell employee was arrested June 7 at an off-campus location while off duty. This investigation is being pursued by law enforcement. The college has initiated appropriate actions but will not comment further on this personnel matter."