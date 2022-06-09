Cole allows 5 homers, Yankees rally past Twins 10-7

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gerrit Cole gave up home runs to his first three batters and a career-high five in 2 1/3 innings but the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7 behind two home runs from Joey Gallo. Cole left trailing 7-3, and the Yankees tied the score in the sixth when Aaron Hicks hit his second home run of the season, a two-run drive Hicks homered after Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco failed to communicate on Gleyber Torres’ pop. DJ LeMahieu hit the 100th home run of his career, and the Yankees got their 16th comeback win.