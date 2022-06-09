Blatter, Platini reiterate innocence in testimony to court

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have strongly reiterated their innocence as the two former soccer leaders were questioned on day two of their criminal trial on charges of defrauding FIFA. Blatter had been due to testify on the opening day but the former FIFA president said he was bothered by chest pains and asked to respond the following morning. Prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation in 2015 into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier. Both have long denied wrongdoing and claim they had a verbal deal in 1998 for Platini to be paid one million Swiss francs to serve as advisor to Blatter if he was elected FIFA president.