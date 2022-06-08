Vermont says threatened orchid not seen since 1902 found

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says a federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in the state since 1902 has been found. Department botanists confirmed that a population of small whorled pogonia has been documented on Winooski Valley Park District conservation land in Chittenden County. To protect them, officials won’t say exactly where the orchids were found. The small whorled pogonia is a globally rare orchid historically found across the eastern states and Ontario. Previous searches for the species in Vermont have been unsuccessful. Populations in Maine and New Hampshire are found in areas of partial sun, including forest edges and openings.