Smith, Lock remain in the spotlight of Seahawks minicamp

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith says he briefly considered leaving Seattle as a free agent this past offseason. But then Russell Wilson was traded to Denver and Smith was told he was be in the competition with Drew Lock to be the Seahawks starting quarterback. The competition remains the biggest focus of Seattle’s offseason, especially this week with mandatory minicamp taking place. Both Smith and Lock say they’re not trying to overanalyze the competition and just trying to take advantage of their opportunities. The competition isn’t likely to come to a resolution until training camp and the preseason games in August.