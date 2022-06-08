Reward posted to find woman in video of abortion clinic fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Newly released video shows a masked woman in a hooded shirt set fire to a planned abortion clinic in Wyoming, and federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. The Wellspring Health Access clinic was set to open in Casper in mid-June as the only facility of its kind in the state. The May 25 arson damaged a building being renovated for the clinic. Clinic organizers said Wednesday the fire has delayed the opening by around six months. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering the reward for information leading to an arrest. Police have released security camera video showing a masked woman inside the clinic.