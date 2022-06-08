Multiple fatalities reported in 11-vehicle crash in Arkansas

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Multiple people have been killed in fiery collisions that involved eight tractor-trailer rigs and at least three other vehicles on heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later, but troopers still hadn’t accounted for all of the motorists involved. Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m.