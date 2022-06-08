Iowa’s Glenwood Resource Center fined over resident’s death

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KCCI) — The state-run Glenwood Resource Center is being fined for a resident’s death.

Iowa inspectors say a 30-year-old man died of acute dehydration after facility staff failed to monitor his fluid intake.

State records show the resident who died had an intellectual disability and cerebral palsy.

He was hospitalized for eight days in November of 2021 due to dehydration, and a kidney injury from that dehydration.

Then when he returned to Glenwood, the staff did not keep up with his treatment plan.

Glenwood Resource Center is set to close in 2024. Gov. Kim Reynolds set a timetable for the troubled state facility to shut down.

The facility, located in Glenwood, Iowa, was the center of a federal investigation over the way it treated people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Accusations of abuse and experimentation on vulnerable Iowans led to the investigation.

In December of 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a condemnation of the way the facility was run and said the state must find ways to care for people in community settings and not in institutions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.