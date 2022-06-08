Georgia investment adviser on the run ordered to pay $12M

ATLANTA (AP) — A financial adviser who’s been on the run for nearly two years has been ordered to pay $12 million to his victims in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. The default judgment was recently entered in a lawsuit brought by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission against Christopher Burns and his companies: Investus Advisers LLC, which did business as Dynamic Money; Investus Financial LLC and Peer Connect LLC. And Burns, if he’s ever found, is also liable for a civil penalty of $652,629. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it’s unclear, though, how much, if anything, Burns’ victims will ever see. A federal criminal complaint, charging Burns with mail fraud is also pending.