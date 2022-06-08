Evans reaches quarterfinals in bid for 2nd Nottingham title

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Dan Evans has maintained his bid for a second title at the Nottingham Open by reaching the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-0 win against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. Evans is the British No. 2 and the 2019 champion. He will next play Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who beat Britain’s Dan Cox 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. It was a rain-affected day in central England. Fifth-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia and a second Briton in Ryan Peniston also advanced to the quarterfinals. In the women’s event, fourth-seeded Shuai Zhang beat Jodie Burrage in straight sets. The Chinese player advanced to the quarterfinals along with Viktorija Golubic and Tereza Martincova.