EU lawmakers to vote on banning combustion-engine cars

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are set to vote on the future of combustion engine vehicles. Wednesday’s vote is part of proposed EU legislation to step up the fight against global warming. Cars account for around 12% of European emissions of th gases blamed for climate change. The spotlight Wednesday is on a provision that would force automakers to lower carbon-dioxide emissions by 100% in 2035. That would amount to an EU prohibition that year on the sale of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel. The law is part of a package of EU proposals that aim to slash EU greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030.