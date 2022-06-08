Eight stores fined for selling tobacco products to minors in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Benito County Public Health Services said that five minors ages 17-18 were able to buy tobacco products from several stores in Hollister during a youth decoy operation on June 6.

Of the 27 stores tested, eight stores sold tobacco products to minors without checking their IDs, said San Benito Public Health.

The following stores allegedly sold the products to minors:

Hollister Super #1 located at 1280 Fourth Street in Hollister

Hollister Super #2 located at 211 Third Street in Hollister

Ranch Gas & Food located at 105 San Felipe Road in Hollister

Shell Gas & Mini Mart located at 490 Tres Pinos Road in Hollister

Smokers Paradise located at 341 Tres Pinos Road, Suite 103B in Hollister

DK Chevron located at 631 San Felipe Road in Hollister

Greenrush located at 728 San Benito Street in Hollister

Lupita’s Super Mercado-located at 889 Fourth Street in Hollister

“Thirty percent of the stores in Hollister sold to youth. To decrease this percentage, comprehensive regulations such as 308(a) (1) PC that reduce the affordability and accessibility of tobacco products must be enforced,” said Nic Calvin, San Benito County Public Health Services Deputy Director.

Citations were issued to each of the eight stores for violating the city ordinance prohibiting providing tobacco products to minors. This includes a $250 fine for first offenses, $500 for second offenses and $1000 for third offenses.