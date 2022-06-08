Eight stores fined for selling tobacco products to minors in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Benito County Public Health Services said that five minors ages 17-18 were able to buy tobacco products from several stores in Hollister during a youth decoy operation on June 6.
Of the 27 stores tested, eight stores sold tobacco products to minors without checking their IDs, said San Benito Public Health.
The following stores allegedly sold the products to minors:
- Hollister Super #1 located at 1280 Fourth Street in Hollister
- Hollister Super #2 located at 211 Third Street in Hollister
- Ranch Gas & Food located at 105 San Felipe Road in Hollister
- Shell Gas & Mini Mart located at 490 Tres Pinos Road in Hollister
- Smokers Paradise located at 341 Tres Pinos Road, Suite 103B in Hollister
- DK Chevron located at 631 San Felipe Road in Hollister
- Greenrush located at 728 San Benito Street in Hollister
- Lupita’s Super Mercado-located at 889 Fourth Street in Hollister
“Thirty percent of the stores in Hollister sold to youth. To decrease this percentage, comprehensive regulations such as 308(a) (1) PC that reduce the affordability and accessibility of tobacco products must be enforced,” said Nic Calvin, San Benito County Public Health Services Deputy Director.
Citations were issued to each of the eight stores for violating the city ordinance prohibiting providing tobacco products to minors. This includes a $250 fine for first offenses, $500 for second offenses and $1000 for third offenses.
During the months leading up to the decoy operation, Hollister Code Enforcement (HCE) staff visited tobacco retailers to ensure owners and/or management had a retail license to sell tobacco products and remind them in writing of the law 308(a) (1) PC, which states it is unlawful to sell tobacco to anyone under 21 years old. Retailers were also notified that a potential decoy operation would be used to verify that retailers were abiding by these regulations. During the decoy operation the youth were instructed to purchase one tobacco product from the retailer. A violation of the city ordinance was confirmed if the cashier rang up the purchase, did not check ID and provided the tobacco product to the decoy.San Benito Public Health
