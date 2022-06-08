Dutch police leaders vow to tackle racism in their ranks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The most senior Dutch police officers have vowed to crack down on racism in their ranks after a documentary last month exposed a deep-rooted culture of bullying and discrimination. A statement published Wednesday on the force’s website says the aim is clear: the police force “has to set an example in tackling discrimination and racism.” The nation’s interim police chief says if officers are found to have “crossed the line” they will be sanctioned and possibly fired. The police announcement came after a documentary exposing discrimination and bullying aired on national television around the second anniversary of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.