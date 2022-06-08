‘Beautiful angel’ Annabell Rodriguez remembered at funeral

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Annabell Rodriguez’s obituary says she was “a sweet young girl whose favorite color was blue, especially on butterflies.” She was among the 19 children who died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, along with two teachers. Annabell’s funeral was being held Wednesday. She enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her two sisters. She was an honor roll student. Annabell’s cousin, Jacklyn Cazares, was her best friend. The two girls and three others were part of a close-knit quintet of friends. All five died in the shooting. Funeral services for victims of the shooting will continue into late June.