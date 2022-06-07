Walls hits 3-run homer in 10th, Rays beat Cardinals 4-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. Walls sent a 2-2 pitch from Drew VerHagen into the right field seats. St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th against Colin Poche but scored just once for a 2-1 lead on Lars Nootbaar’s sacrifice fly. Paul Goldschmidt was thrown out by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier attempting to score on Harrison Bader’s two-out single.