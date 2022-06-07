Vietnam’s health minister arrested over COVID test gouging

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media say Vietnam’s health minister and the mayor of the capital Hanoi have been arrested in an investigation into massive price gouging of COVID-19 tests. An online news outlet says the Ministry of Public Security announced Tuesday that both the mayor and the health minister were dismissed from their posts and expelled from the ruling Communist Party. They’re being investigated for abuse of power. An investigation earlier concluded mismanagement in the science and health ministries had allowed Viet A Technology Corporation to inflate prices for test kits supplied to hospitals and health centers. Viet A’s general director allegedly confessed he paid illegal kickbacks worth $34 million.