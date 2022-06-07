Trial resumes of suspects in slaying of Dutch crime reporter

By PETER DEJONG

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A court is examining evidence and prosecutors are expected to make sentencing demands in the trial of two suspects in the fatal shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries. The journalist was brazenly gunned down almost a year ago, triggering a national outpouring of grief and government pledges to crack down on Amsterdam’s drugs underworld. Prosecutors suspect a 21-year-old Dutchman of shooting De Vries at close range in a downtown Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. The campaigning reporter and television personality died nine days later of his injuries. If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. De Vries’ children are expected to make witness impact statements at Tuesday’s hearing at Amsterdam District Court.