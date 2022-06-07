Schalke appoints Frank Kramer as coach for Bundesliga return

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has appointed Frank Kramer as coach to help ensure the team’s survival in the Bundesliga after one season in the second division. The Gelsenkirchen-based club says Kramer has signed for two seasons and will replace Michael Büskens. Büskens led the team to promotion as interim coach and is returning to his position as assistant coach. The 50-year-old Kramer was previously coach of Arminia Bielefeld but he was fired in April in the club’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to avoid relegation. Kramer previously coached Greuther Fürth and Fortuna Düsseldorf and also worked with youth teams at the German soccer federation.