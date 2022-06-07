Salinas Fire deem house on Lupin Drive total loss

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 8, 2022, at 11:37 a.m.-- Salians Fire told KION that a house involved in a major fire on Lupin Drive on Tuesday has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown but firefighters say it began inside the home. The total loss is due to the collapse of the roof.

Two adults and four children have been displaced and have been put in contact with the RedCross for assistance.

Salinas Firefighters are fighting a major house fire on Lupin Drive.

Salinas Fire said they were dispatched to the same home the previous morning for an interior fire. They said the cause was someone accidentally leaving clothing on a lamp.

ORIGINAL STORY

Huge flames and smoke can be seen coming from the home.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

This is a developing story.