Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Belgium’s next 2 games
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the national team’s next two Nations League matches because of the ankle injury he picked up against the Netherlands last week. Lukaku has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Poland and won’t play at Wales on Saturday. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the Chelsea forward’s injury is not “as bad” as initially thought but that he is also likely to miss Belgium’s game on June 14 in Poland.