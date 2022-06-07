Skip to Content
McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey offered an emotional call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation. In a roughly 22-minute speech at the White House on Tuesday, McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, offered a full-throated exhortation for a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives while not infringing on Second Amendment rights. McConaughey used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to by offering a clear connection to the small Texas  town and offering vivid detail of the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers  gunned down in last month’s mass shooting.

Associated Press

