SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Breanna Stewart had 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 72-60. Seattle led by as many as 17 points, but Atlanta went on a 13-0 run to get within 64-60 with 3:52 remaining. But the Storm closed on an 8-0 run. Cheyenne Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Rookie Kristy Wallace added 12 points before fouling out late.