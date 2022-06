SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 5:31 p.m.-- Caltrans said that both ways Highway 1 is back open after an hours-long closure due to a crash.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 17 were also opened earlier today.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHP said that Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions at Laguna Road due to a major injury crash.

CHP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as there is no estimated time for reopening.