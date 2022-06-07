French medics protest hospital crisis, deepened by COVID

PARIS (AP) — Health workers are protesting around France to demand more hiring and better salaries in public hospitals. Years of cost cuts left medics submerged when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and are now forcing emergency rooms to cut services. Nine unions and collectives organized a day of protest, including a demonstration outside the Health Ministry in Paris and in dozens of other towns and cities. They are seeking to call the government’s attention to growing concerns about staff shortages. President Emmanuel Macron has promised a rethink of the public hospital system and commissioned an urgent review by July 1.