Fire crews stop fire at Laguna Seca Raceway at 10 acres

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 2:21 p.m.-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said forward progress has been stopped at 10 acres.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said fire units are responding to a two-acre fire at the Laguna Seca Raceway at 1021 Monterey Salinas Highway.

There are currently no evacuation warnings or orders in place for residents in the area.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from the area.