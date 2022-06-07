Bank of Jamaica to launch nationwide digital currency

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Bank of Jamaica is preparing to issue a nationwide digital currency for the first time following recent approval from legislators. The government says the move is expected to help many on the island of nearly 3 million who don’t have bank accounts. The move comes almost two years after the Bahamas became the first country to roll out its digital currency nationwide and more than a year after the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank created its own form of blockchain-based currency. That is available to four island nations including St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.