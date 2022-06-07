Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:18 AM

Bank of Jamaica to launch nationwide digital currency

KION

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Bank of Jamaica is preparing to issue a nationwide digital currency for the first time following recent approval from legislators. The government says the move is expected to help many on the island of nearly 3 million who don’t have bank accounts. The move comes almost two years after the Bahamas became the first country to roll out its digital currency nationwide and more than a year after the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank created its own form of blockchain-based currency. That is available to four island nations including St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content