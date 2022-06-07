Astros’ Neris, Baker suspended after flap with Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Héctor Neris was suspended four games and Houston manager Dusty Baker was banned one game by Major League Baseball after both were ejected from a game against Seattle in which Neris plunked one hitter and nearly hit another in the head. Neris and Baker were also fined undisclosed amounts, MLB Senior Vice President for On-field Operations Michael Hill announced Tuesday. Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker were also fined, as was Mariners manager Scott Servais. Neris is appealing his suspension and remained active for Houston’s game against Seattle on Tuesday night. Baker planned to serve his suspension, with Espada managing Tuesday’s game.