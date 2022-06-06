Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — Titleholder France failed to rebound from its opening defeat in the Nations League after it was held by Croatia to 1-1. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock after the break and substitute Andrej Kramarić equalized from the spot late in the teams’ first meeting since the 2018 World Cup final that France won 4-2. France will next travel to Austria on Friday while Croatia will visit Denmark. The kickoff of another League A game between Austria and Denmark in Vienna was delayed by 90 minutes due to power failure.