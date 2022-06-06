‘Scrubs’ creator and cast want to bring it back in some form

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“Scrubs” ended in 2010, but there are plenty of people who say they would like to see it brought back.

Count the show’s creator Bill Lawrence among them.

According to Deadline, Lawrence joined the series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn on a panel a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

“We’re all so grateful any of you still care, it gives us an excuse to hang out together,” Lawrence reportedly said. “We are happy to spend time with each other in any way.”

“I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn’t be a full season,” Faison, who played surgeon Christopher Turk on the series, said.

“Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months,” he continued. “With everything Bill is doing now, he’s never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we’ll do it.”

Lawrence is the co-creator of another hit show, “Ted Lasso.”

“We’re gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other,” Lawrence said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.