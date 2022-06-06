Sapporo rejects holding referendum over bidding for Olympics

By YURI KAGEYAMA and STEPHEN WADE

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s northern city of Sapporo has rejected holding a referendum to give voters a choice over bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Sapporo is known to be one of at least three candidates interested in holding the 2030 Winter Games. The others are Salt Lake City and Vancouver. Spain has also expressed interest. When voters in other cities have been given a choice, they have consistently rejected holding the Olympic Games, often citing costs and disruption to the host region or city. Sapporo held 1972 Winter Games. Salt Lake was host in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010.