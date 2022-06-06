New York bill targets Amazon’s use of productivity quotas

Associated Press (AP) — New York lawmakers have passed a bill targeting the use of warehouse productivity quotas in the state. The legislation aims to curtail metrics used by Amazon that has come under more scrutiny in the past few years. Labor and safety advocates have long criticized the e-commerce giant for quotas that log how workers pack and stow packages. The bill, passed Friday, would require the retail giant and other companies to provide workers with information on the quotas they’re assigned and how such things can be used by the employer to discipline employees. It would also prohibit employers from putting in place quotas that prevent workers from bathroom breaks or rest periods.