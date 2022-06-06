LEADING OFF: Twins host Yankees with tattered rotation

By The Associated Press

The AL Central-leading Twins start a home series against the AL East-leading Yankees with their rotation in a dire situation. Right-hander Bailey Ober went on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin Monday, becoming the fifth sidelined pitcher among the eight who have started three or more games for the Twins this season. Sonny Gray, Chris Paddack and Josh Winder are on the injured list, and Joe Ryan is on the COVID-19 list. Two of their starting pitchers from last year, Kenta Maeda and Randy Dobnak, also remain out with long-term injuries. Paddack is done for the season.