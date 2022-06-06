Judge lets sex assault suit go on against actor Kevin Spacey

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a sex-assault civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey can proceed in New York City. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued a written ruling Monday.

In it, he rejected Spacey’s attempt to force the dismissal of the lawsuit actor Anthony Rapp brought against him. Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a Manhattan party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

The ruling comes two weeks after British prosecutors said they had authorized police to charge Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The alleged incidents occurred in London between 2005 and 2013.