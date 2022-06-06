Iraq: British man gets 15 years over smuggling artifacts

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi court has sentenced a British citizen to 15 years in prison on charges of smuggling artifacts out of the country. The verdict handed down on Monday to retired geologist Jim Fitton shocked the court in Baghdad, including his defense attorney. A German national tried with Fitton was found not to have had criminal intent in the case and will be released. Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud, visibly shocked, says he thought “the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension.”