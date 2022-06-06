By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence on Monday, triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own party, according to the PA news agency.

PA has quoted Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, as saying “the threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.”

This is a developing story.

