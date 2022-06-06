Bichette homers and Blue Jays top Royals 8-0

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a two-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ross Stripling (2-1) earned the win as he allowed just one hit over five innings, matching his season high. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. Stripling pitched more than four innings for just the second time this season. Stripling, who made his sixth start, has been used out of the bullpen eight times. Bichette’s home run was the first Toronto hit of the night after the game was delayed 2:05 because of weather. Daniel Lynch (2-5) took the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.