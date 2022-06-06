Arizona woman sentenced for casting ballot of her dead mom

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona woman was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation for illegally casting the early ballot of her deceased mother during the November 2020 general election.

State prosecutors said 56-year-old Krista Michelle Conner of Cochise County also had her voter registration revoked and was ordered to pay $890 in fines and surcharges plus complete 100 hours of community service.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Conner illegally signed her deceased mother’s early ballot envelope and cast a vote on her behalf.

Caroline Jeanne Sullivan died on Sept. 7, 2020, according to authorities.

Conner was indicted four months ago and later pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal voting in Cochise County Superior Court.

Conner’s case came months after a 70-year-old Lake Havasu City woman was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for voting with her dead father’s name.

In another Arizona case, a Scottsdale woman pleaded guilty earlier this year to using her deceased mother’s name to illegally vote in the November 2020 elections.