Oklahoma St. rallies, beats Missouri State 29-15 in regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Roc Riggio had seven RBIs, Griffin Doersching hit the go-ahead grand slam to cap Oklahoma State’s seven-run sixth inning and the Cowboys rallied to beat Missouri State 29-15 to avoid elimination at the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State (41-21), which beat the Bears 10-5 in the opening round of the regional, plays Arkansas in the championship round. Missouri State scored nine runs in the second inning and three more in the bottom of the third to take a 12-0 lead but the Cowboys scored at least four runs in five of the final six innings – including seven apiece in the sixth and ninth. Reliever Trevor Martin (4-3) pitched the final 6 2/3 innings and struck out 16 batters to earn the win.