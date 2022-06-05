No. 7 Louisville eliminates Oregon 8-5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cameron Masterman hit a two-run homer and Tate Kuehner shut the door and No. 12 overall seed Louisville stayed alive in the regional it is hosting with an 8-5 win over Oregon. Masterson hit his 16th homer in the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead. Then the Cardinals added three crucial runs in the sixth on a balk and two-out hits by Logan Beard and Ben Bianco, the eight and nine hitters. The lead was 7-2 after seven when the Ducks loaded the bases with one out. Kuehner replaced Michael Prosecky and promptly threw a wild pitch before Anthony Hall pounded a two-run double. Kuehner got the next five batters, three of them strikeouts for his fourth save.