Los Angeles police officer pleads guilty to stealing pickup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A veteran Los Angeles police officer was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing a $29,000 pickup truck from a dealership, according to court records.

Officer Matthew Calleros was arrested in 2020 at the Los Angeles police station where he worked — and where the missing 2015 Chevy Silverado was parked.

Calleros had been looking at the truck at a used car dealership in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles in October 2019, Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin told The Associated Press at the time.

He drove it off the lot — but was not doing an official test drive — and never paid for or returned it, McMullin said.

Calleros, 46, pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple charges including felony vehicle theft and forgery of registration or license plates, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

The 24-year LAPD veteran was sentenced to 180 days in jail, two years probation and ordered to pay an undisclosed amount in restitution, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He is expected to report to jail by Aug. 26, the Times said.