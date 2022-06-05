Fashion highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Megan C. Hills

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations were full of lavish pageantry to mark the British monarch’s 70-year-reign. And with the packed schedule of events, which included a tribute service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and a concert at Buckingham Palace, came many fashion highlights. Members of the Royal Family were seen throughout the four-day weekend dressed in soft color palettes, structured silhouettes and of course, elaborate fascinators.

The Queen herself, wore some of the Jubilee’s most memorable looks, including a pearl-embellished ice blue ensemble on Thursday and a bright green coat and matching hat for a surprise appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony on Sunday. Her most playful outfit was perhaps the blue and yellow frock that she donned to tea time with none other than Paddington Bear — in his usual blue coat and red bucket hat — paired with a large black handbag hiding a marmalade sandwich.

Never missing a style beat, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore one standout outfit after another from a white Alexander McQueen blazer dress to a fuchsia Stella McCartney piece worn for the Jubilee pageant. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her only public appearance, stunned in a chic white Dior trench coat dress and straw hat by royal favorite, milliner Stephen Jones. And four-year-old Prince Louis stole the show in a little sailor suit, as he was photographed screaming as planes flew past during the Trooping the Color military parade.

Celebrities were also spotted bringing their fashion A-game with supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss nodding to British design at their appearances at Sunday’s pageant — Campbell was photographed in a classic Burberry trench coat and Moss evoked the Union Jack wearing a red, white and blue cropped jacket.

Below, see some of the event’s best fashion moments.

Top image caption: An intricate pearl lace trim and icy blue hue elevated one of Queen Elizabeth’s go-to silhouettes: a long formal coat (pinned with a diamond brooch).

