Elko drives in 2, Ole Miss beats No. 6 Miami 2-1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tim Elko double in two runs in the bottom of the seven and Ole Miss used two freshmen pitchers to keep Miami in check and the Rebels knocked the overall No. 6 seed into the loser’s bracket with a 2-1 win in the Coral Gables Regional. Hunter Elliott started for the Rebels and struck out eight in five innings. A leadoff walk and single in the sixth ended his day. Another freshman, Mason Nichols came in and allowed a sacrifice fly before shutting down the Hurricanes. Nichols went 2 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Brandon Johnson faced six batters, allowing a hit, to earn his 11th save.