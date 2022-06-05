Skip to Content
Coastal Carolina tops East Carolina 9-1, forces Monday game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Parker allowed three hits and struck out a career-high 10 in eight innings and Coastal Carolina pounded four home runs to whip No. 8 overall seed East Carolina 9-1  and force a decisive game on Monday in the Greensville Regional. Tyler Johnson belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and Chris Rowan Jr. had a solo shot on the next pitch to stake the Chanticleers to an early lead. Nick Lucky launched a three-run shot in the third and that was plenty for Parker (6-3). Reece Maniscalco, who got the win over Virginia earlier in the day, pitched the ninth and gave up Bryson Worrell’s home run for the Pirates’ only run.

