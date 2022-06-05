Abortion rights advocates in need of more men’s voices

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In the decadeslong struggle for abortion rights, some men have played an active supporting role, through organizations and as legislators and abortion providers. But advocates say more are needed, especially in the face of a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion. Men who are currently involved in the struggle say there’s plenty of room for others to step up and do more. They aren’t suggesting that men take over a movement that for obvious reasons needs to be led by women. But they say more men could join protests and donate their time in other ways.