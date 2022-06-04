Severino combines on 1-hitter as Yanks beat Tigers 3-0

LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0.. Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game’s first pitch and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23. Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents 33-3 in their winning streak.